Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended another member of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh-based terrorist organisation from Dhubri district on Friday, officials said.

The apprehended person was identified as 36-year-old Shahinur Islam of the Bilasipara area in the Dhubri district.

The STF Assam has so far arrested 11 Jihadi cadres of ABT/AQIS from Assam, West Bengal and Kerala.

Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) told ANI that, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam successfully conducted Operation "PRAGHAT" in Dhubri district and apprehended a wanted member of ABT.

"The operation against Jihadi, namely "PRAGHAT", is being operated throughout the state. In connection with an ongoing investigation under STF Police Station Case No. 21/2024, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam conducted a successful raid on Friday at Bandhabpara, Bilasipara under Dhubri district. During the operation, a wanted anti-national Jihadi was apprehended and various incriminating items were recovered. The apprehended Jihadi was identified as Shahinur Islam (36 years old). During the raid, we recovered one book titled Nuriliza (written in Urdu, containing pages 1 to 829), one book titled Jana Wazib (written by Sheikh Nazibullah Hakkani, containing pages 1 to 47), one PAN Card, one Aadhaar Card, one Passport, one mobile phone," Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

He further said that necessary legal and procedural formalities are being carried out.

"The STF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the state by taking decisive action against anti-national activities," the STF Assam chief said.

Earlier, on December 24 night, the STF Assam carried out a raid and search operation with the help of Kokrajhar district police at Namapara under the Kokrajhar police station area and achieved a huge success in averting a possible major terror act by fundamentalist/Jihadi elements of a Global Terrorist Organisation (GTO) and apprehended two persons who identified as Abdul Zaher Sheikh and Sabbir Mirdha.

The STF team recovered 4 numbers of handmade rifles, that are made to look like AKs; 34 rounds of live ammunition; 24 rounds of blank cartridges; one pair of live un-primed IED with cortex; one hand-made grenade with explosives; one Circuit of detonators made out of agricultural equipment; 14 numbers of electronic switches; three iron cases used for making of IEDs with 20 iron pieces and plates for causing maximum damage/destruction; huge numbers of switches and wires with explosives used in firecrackers along with other incriminating items.

The operation has successfully averted a major act of terror planned by the Bangladesh-based handlers of the arrested members of the terror outfit. The operation was carried out under direct supervision of STF Assam Chief Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta. (ANI)

