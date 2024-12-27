New Delhi, December 27: The Centre's air quality monitoring panel on Friday revoked Stage III measures of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to a marked improvement in Delhi's air quality. Favourable weather conditions, including continuous rainfall, have brought the Air Quality Index (AQI) down to 334 as of 7 PM on December 27.

"Delhi's air quality has shifted from the 'severe' category to the 'poor' range. As a result, measures under Stage III, implemented earlier, are now being withdrawn," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas said in a statement. However, the CAQM confirmed that actions under Stages I and II of GRAP would remain in force to prevent a reversal in air quality gains. "We are taking every precaution to ensure AQI levels do not deteriorate. Vigilance and strict implementation of Stage I and II measures will continue," Agrawal added. Delhi, North India Weather Forecast: Wet New Year’s Eve for Tourists in Hills; Rain, Winds Bring Chilly Effect to National Capital, Snowfall Likely in Shimla.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle air pollution based on the severity of the Air Quality Index (AQI). The Supreme Court had earlier directed that GRAP's Stage III measures must be implemented if the AQI exceeds 350 and Stage IV measures reintroduced if it surpasses 400. Stage III and Stage IV were activated on December 16 after AQI levels hit 401. Delhi Rains: Light Rain Lashes Several Parts of National Capital; IMD Predicts Thunderstorm With Rainfall Today (Watch Videos).

Stage IV measures were later revoked on December 24 as conditions began to improve. "Thanks to continuous rain and favorable weather, the AQI is expected to stay within the 'poor' category (200-300) over the next few days," noted the Sub-Committee. Despite the rollback of Stage III measures, the CAQM has clarified that construction and industrial activities previously halted for violations will remain suspended unless specifically permitted.

Citizens have also been urged to follow GRAP's Citizen Charter to sustain the improvement. The panel reiterated its commitment to monitoring the situation closely. "We are keeping a watchful eye on air quality and will take additional measures if necessary," the CAQM assured.

