Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 7 (ANI): A Special Task Force (STF) personnel, who sustained injuries in an Improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bijapur, has succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

"Mohan Nag, the personnel who got injured in an IED blast in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh succumbs to his injuries," P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Bastar said.

The official said the personnel had lost both his legs in the blast. He added that initial investigation has revealed that this blast was carried out by a group of Maoists.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

