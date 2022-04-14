Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Special task Force (STF) of Bhubaneshwar apprehended two interstate drug peddlers from Bhubaneswar and seized 202 grams of Cocaine from their possession, on Wednesday.

"Based on a specific intelligence input, a raid was conducted against the illegal possession of Narcotic Drugs, on Tuesday evening near Xavier Crossing," said the officials.

The accused identified as Ravi and Sunny Kumar were the residents of Rajasthan, who were staying in Khorda's Tarini Nagar.

The accused persons used to supply Cocaine at different places in Odisha.

During the probe, the officials recovered cocaine weighing 202 grams and other incriminating materials from their possession.

The police have arrested both the accused and have registered a case under section 21 (c)/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

The persons arrested have been brought forward to the court.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

