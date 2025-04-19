Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets and 520 grams of heroin worth Rs 71 crore in two separate operations conducted in Assam's Kamrup district on Friday evening, officials said.

Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Chief of the STF, told ANI that source information was received that a commercial quantity of narcotics originating from a neighbouring state would be transported in a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01DA-9276 to the mainland.

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse: Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapses in Mustafabad; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

"Based on the input, the vehicle was intercepted at the Amingaon area in Kamrup district on Friday evening, and 40 soap boxes/packets of heroin hidden in secret chambers located under the footboard of the driver and co-driver were recovered. The contraband weighed 520 grams without cover," he said.

The driver, identified as Nazrul Hussain alias Ali Hussain (22), a resident of Loknathpur under Dholai Police Station in Cachar district, was arrested. "The street value of the seized heroin is approximately Rs 4 crore," he added.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: 2 Minors Among 315 Arrested So Far in Clashes Over Waqf Protest, Report West Bengal Police.

In a separate operation, the STF acted on another tip-off and intercepted a truck in the Amingaon area suspected of carrying a large consignment of Yaba tablets containing methamphetamine.

"Accordingly, the truck was intercepted at the Amingaon area, and 2,70,000 Yaba tablets containing methamphetamine were recovered. The driver, namely Nur Islam (34) of Golibandha village under Sarthebari Police Station of Bajali district, has been apprehended," he said.

The estimated market value of the Yaba tablets is Rs 67 crore, bringing the total value of the seized narcotics to around Rs 71 crore. Both operations were led by Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta and assisted by Additional SP (STF) Kalyan Pathak. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)