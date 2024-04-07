Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan reiterated his call for a Dravidian Model of governance on Sunday, emphasising the need for a system that doesn't discriminate based on caste, colour or language.

"Don't make fun of Dravidian Model. Dravidam was always here. It is spread across the nation. Dravidian Model is what India needs. Good governance that doesn't discriminate against caste, colour, language or religion is important," Haasan said during an election event in Chennai.

MNM is an alliance partner of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

He also criticised the central government for not releasing funds for the metro rail project in Tamil Nadu.

"For the metro rail project phase 2, we need Rs 68,000 crore, the central government said they will give it, but Tamil Nadu has not yet received the funds," the MNM chief said.

The actor-turned-politician also urged the people to vote for 'someone' who will stand for people's rights'.

"I came here for our rights; I have joined DMK alliance for our country's sake. Acting in my occupation and politics is my right. People don't like only good people; they want someone who stand for their rights. Not someone who visits them during election times. TR Baalu was here, he comes here at all times. At the time of floods, we were here and helped the people," Haasan said.

Haasan campaigned for the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's candidate from Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency, TR Baalu, earlier in the day.

He also held a roadshow along with TR Baalu in the Nanganallur area of Chennai.

Apart from MNM, a huge number of party cadres from DMK's alliance partners, including Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), also attended the campaign event.

All 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19 and the counting of votes, along with those from other phases, has been scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, the DMK swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state, winning 23 Lok Sabha seats and bagging the lion's share of the total votes polled, at 33.2 per cent. Its ruling ally, Congress, bagged 8 seats, mining 12.9 per cent of the total votes polled, while the CPI won two seats. CPI (M) and IUML won one seat each, while the remaining two seats went to independents.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. (ANI)

