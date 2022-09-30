Amaravati, Sep 30 (PTI) The Water Resources Department of Andhra Pradesh government on Friday requested the Krishna River Management Board to direct both AP and Telangana to immediately stop drawal of water from the Srisailam reservoir for power generation.

In a letter to the KRMB chairman, AP engineer-in-chief (irrigation) C Narayana Reddy pointed out that the State-owned power-generating companies of AP and Telangana were depleting the Srisailam reservoir for power generation only, though there was no requirement for drinking and irrigation purposes.

“On September 24, the water level in Srisailam was 884.8 ft, impounding 213.4 thousand million cubic feet and there was no surplus (discharge) through the spillway. But, by September 29 the water level fell to 881.3 ft (195.21 tmc ft) as the AP Genco and TS Genco utilised the water for power generation,” the E-in-C pointed out. Even in Nagarjuna Sagar project downstream, water was being utilised for power generation (by Telangana) through the Left Canal, discharging eventually into the sea. Reddy said at the KRMB meeting in May this year, the KRMB chairman had asked the two States to explore new avenues for power as water was a “limited resource” and it could not be utilised to meet the rising demand for power. He referred to the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 that stated that “requirement of water for irrigation shall take precedence” in the event of conflicting demand for irrigation and power. Noting that there was an alarming situation at the fag end of the water year during previous summers, the E-in-C wanted the Gencos of the two States to forthwith stop drawal of water from Srisailam for power generation. He requested the KRMB chief to address the two States on the issue and end water drawal from Srisailam (left power house) and Nagarjuna Sagar (left canal).

