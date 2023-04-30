Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) A man and his son from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had inadvertently strayed into this side of the border, were handed over to Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Sardar Abdul Hamid and his son Abbass, both from Polas village, were nabbed by the Indian troops in Gulpur sector of Poonch on Saturday, shortly after they crossed the border.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy After They Become First Indian Men’s Doubles Pair to Win Badminton Asia Championships Title.

The officials said the questioning of the two revealed that they had lost their way and inadvertently crossed the LoC.

The Indian army established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and subsequently the father-son pair was repatriated through Chakan Da Bagh border crossing this evening.

Also Read | Kolkata Fire: Blaze Erupts at Five-Storey Building in Bangur Area (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)