Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) A fire broke out at a five-storeyed building in north Kolkata's Bangur area on Sunday evening, officials said.

The fire, which broke out on the ground and first floors of the building, caused extensive damage to a dry fruits shop, they said.

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: India Brings Back Another Batch of 229 People From Violence-Hit Sudan.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control with the help of 10 fire tenders in about two hours, they added.

Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose was present at the site as fire brigade personnel fought the blaze.

Also Read | Kerala Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains in State, 'Orange' Alert in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, he told reporters.

It was raining amid gusty winds when the fire broke out, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)