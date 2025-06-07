Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Emphasising the need for stringent regulation of food quality, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Karnataka Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood urged both state and central food and drug authorities to closely monitor and regulate the standards of street and hotel food.

Speaking at the World Food Safety Day programme organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at NIMHANS on Saturday, Dr Patil highlighted the serious health risks posed by unhygienic and adulterated food. "Children and the elderly are often the worst affected by low-quality food sold in public spaces. Strict enforcement by government agencies is essential to ensure safety," he said, addressing the gathering that included Union Health Minister J P Nadda and department secretary Punya Salila Srivastava.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Samastipur: 13-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Bihar, Face Gnawed Down to the Bone.

A medical professional himself, Dr Patil pointed out that vendors frequently use banned colours and chemicals to enhance the taste and appearance of food, which can lead to severe health complications, sometimes even proving fatal. He encouraged youth and children to choose home-cooked meals over street food. "Our ancestors have handed down healthy food habits. It's time we return to those practices. Eating right is a sign of a progressive nation," he said.

On the occasion, the minister launched the 'Eat Right Activity Book' by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), aimed at raising awareness on food safety, hygiene, and nutrition among schoolchildren and communities.

Also Read | Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh: 7 Maoists Killed in Encounters in Indravati National Park Area of Bijapur District.

He also flagged off 'Food Safety on Wheels', a mobile unit for training, testing and creating public awareness on healthy food practices.

The event concluded with the Institute Body (IB) and Governing Body (GB) meetings of NIMHANS, chaired by Union Minister J P Nadda.

MPs P C Mohan and Lehar Singh, and NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy were also present.

Earlier Union Health Minister JP Nadda on June 3 said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the focus of India's national health policy is to develop a "holistic health care system", which not only focuses curative part in health care but also emphasises on the preventive care, palliative care, rehabilitative care, geriatric care and promotional health care.

Nadda was addressing the newly passed out students from several branches of healthcare education at 15th Convocation of KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER), held at JNMC Campus in Belagavi, Karnataka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)