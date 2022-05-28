Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): Strongly condemning the vandalism by Maharastra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) in Belagavi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, warned of stringent action against those who torment Kannadigas in the southern state.

"The state government will not tolerate any act of vandalism. Those who try to take the law into their hands would be dealt with seriousness. The police are taking appropriate action," Bommai said while speaking to reporters.

Several people were left injured after activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) allegedly attacked members of a procession on Thursday.

Reportedly, the violent spate started in a marriage procession for playing songs in the regional language. (ANI)

