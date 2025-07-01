New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and called him the "strong voice of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsakhyak).

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister turned 52 today.

Posting on social media platform X, Gandhi wrote, "A very happy birthday and warm wishes to @yadavakhilesh Bhai, the strong voice of PDA! May you stay healthy and happy -- we stand shoulder to shoulder with you in this fight for justice and equality."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati extended birthday greetings to Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday.

They wished him good health and long life.

Taking to the social media platform X, CM Adityanath wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji!"

In a brief yet courteous reply, Yadav thanked him, saying, "Heartfelt thanks for your good wishes."

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also extended his greetings, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Akhilesh Yadav. I wish you excellent health and a long life."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "Warm birthday wishes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, @yadavakhilesh. May you carry forward the torch of #SocialJustice in the land of #VPSingh, lighting the way for progressive politics -- and stand ever stronger against regressive ideologies, in the proud legacy of your father, #MulayamSingh."

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also took took to X and wrote, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, Chief of the Samajwadi Party, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and currently a Member of Parliament. Wishing him a happy, healthy, and long life."

Born on July 1, 1973, Akhilesh Yadav served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012-2017.He represents the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. (ANI)

