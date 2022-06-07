Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) Indians who go to universities of the United States to study act as a bridge between the two countries as both learn from each other, said Melinda Pavek, US Consul General in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

About 75 Indians were offered guidance on student life in the US as the Consulate in the city celebrated the Student Visa Day on Tuesday.

“You act as a bridge between our two countries, and just as I am sure you will learn from your American professors and classmates, Americans will also surely learn from you,” Pavek said.

“We at the US Consulate Kolkata place a significant focus on students because international student mobility is central to US diplomacy, innovation, prosperity, and national security,” she said.

At the Consulate, about 75 future students were treated to a festive college fair-like atmosphere, with various activities. Consular staff members also wore their alma maters' colours to mark the occasion.

