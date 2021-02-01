Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): After a gap of almost 11 months, schools for students of Classes 5 to 8 reopened in Pune on Monday, while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

Students at Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Pandit Dinadayal Upadhyay Vidyamandir, Paud Phata were very enthusiastic and felt quite a sense of happiness to be back again in the school premises. They were seen wearing masks and following COVID-19 guidelines.

Jai, a student of the fifth standard told ANI, "We used to attend classes online but it was boring. I missed school and my friends. It feels good to be back to school."

Priya, a student of the sixth standard said, "I used to study at home but it was not a kind of good study. I was facing problems in the online mode of studies. I am happy to come here again. I am meeting my friends after almost a year. I am happy."

Elizabeth Auchite, Principal of the school, said that students have been asked to attend the school on alternative days following COVID-19 norms.

"The school is re-opening after 11 months. Students are being asked to come on alternate days. We are following COVID-19 precautions. The sanitisation of benches and schools and other precautions are being followed. We are maintaining social distancing. More students are expected to come to the school in the coming days," she said.

The PMC had on January 22 passed an order to allow reopening of schools for classes 5th to 8th from February 1 following SOPs (standard operating procedure) that have been provided by the state government.

Last year, the PMC had passed an order allowing the reopening of schools for class 9th to 12th from January 4. (ANI)

