New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Hundreds of students held a demonstration at Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday to mark the third anniversary of Delhi Police's action against protesting students in 2019.

However, the university administration said the students took out a candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Absconding Cleric Arrested for Allegedly Raping 12-Year-Old Boy in Sarai Rohilla Area.

Students have claimed there was a heavy police deployment in view of the demonstration.

"It is not a protest but a candlelight vigil by Jamia students to commemorate the anniversary of the anti-CAA protests and the police action on students. The university gatekeepers had to ensure no outsider enters and there is no untoward incident," a university official said.

Also Read | Pakistan-Made Chili Mili Candy That Contains ‘Halal’ Beef Gelatin Being Sold in Udaipur: Reports.

The police on December 15, 2019, had allegedly stormed the library while looking for "outsiders" who were involved in arson and violence during an anti-CAA protest outside the campus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)