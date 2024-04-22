New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): University Grant Commission chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar said that students with 4-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET).

The UGC Chairman said, "The candidates who are pursuing the Four Year/8 Semester Bachelor's Degree Programme and are in their last semester/year may also apply for the UGC-NET. Candidates with a four-year bachelor's degree programme are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a PhD, irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor's degree. The candidates qualifying in the NET, based on a four-year undergraduate degree, will be eligible for the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and admission to the PhD".

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon invite applications for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) in June 2024, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Interested candidates can apply at the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in multi-shift. It will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode only. The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions, and candidates will get a total of three hours of duration for both papers, which will consist of 150 questions. (ANI)

