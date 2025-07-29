New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) An analysis of genetic data of more than a million people has revealed genes responsible for stuttering and could be similar to those causing autism, depression and impaired music abilities.

Researchers from universities and '23andMe', a genetics research company, in the US found 57 distinct points on a chromosome -- which carries genes -- that were associated with stuttering, a speech disorder marked by repetition in words and syllables, prolonged sounds and frequent breaks between words.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Genetics, could help develop methods for an early identification and treatments for stuttering, the team said.

"There have been hundreds of years of misconceptions about what causes stuttering -- from ideas about left-handedness to childhood trauma to overbearing mothers. Rather than being caused by personal or familial failings or intelligence, our study shows that stuttering is influenced by our genes," author Jennifer (Piper) Below, director of the Vanderbilt Genetics Institute at Vanderbilt University, US, said.

Stuttering or stammering while speaking is related with a reduced quality of life, affecting one's performance in school and prospects at work, along with mental and social well-being.

The researchers added that an improved understanding of causes may replace outdated perspectives of stuttering that contribute to stigma surrounding the speech disorder.

The study analysed data from 99,776 people who either stuttered or stammered and from a million others who did neither.

Genome-wide association studies -- a technique to analyse entire genomes of a group of individuals to identify gene variants linked to a specific trait -- "of more than one million individuals (99,776 cases and 1,023,243 controls), (helped in) identifying 57 unique loci," the authors said.

"We further show genetic similarity of stuttering with autism, depression and impaired musical rhythm across sexes, with follow-up analyses highlighting potentially causal relationships among these traits," they said.

The team added that stuttering can set in during a child's development between ages two and five. However, it is more common among teenage boys and adult men, they said.

The 57 distinct genomic loci uncovered in the study were mapped to 48 genes, associated with stuttering risk. Genetic signatures differed between men and women, which could relate to a persistent stuttering versus recovered stuttering, Below said.

This meant that an adult with a stuttered speech could be more likely to reflect current stuttering in a male and recalled stuttering in a female, she explained.

The researchers also determined traits previously associated with the genes they identified for stuttering and found links with neurological, obesity or metabolic, cardiac or circulatory traits, among others.

Further, the gene 'VRK2' was the "top hit" for genes associated with stuttering in men, which was also the top hit in a study of beat synchronisation (which looked at one's ability to clap to a beat) and that of language decline in people with Alzheimer's disease, Below said. PTI

