New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will run canteens in Parliament and the food subsidy has ended.

"This time, there are a few changes in some systems. Now ITDC will handle canteens in Parliament in place of Northern Railways. The food subsidy at Parliament canteen has been completely removed," he said at a press conference.

The canteens were earlier run by Northern Railway.

Birla said that Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo RT-PCR test against COVID-19 ahead of the budget session of parliament beginning January 29 and seating arrangements have been made in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind. The union budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)