Sheikhpura (Bihar) [India], August 21 (ANI): Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram expressed gratitude for the public "giving strength" to the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' by participating in large numbers to ensure that voting rights are protected on Thursday.

"With this yatra, we made a small effort to secure the rights of the people, on including their names in the SIR, but the success and support of this journey belong entirely to the public; the public is giving it strength, and this is a big deal for us," Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram told ANI here.

Also Read | Ranchi Shocker: Shraddhanand Bal Vidyalaya Teacher Sends Obscene Texts to Female Students, Forces To Strip During Video Calls and Lures Them to Hotels; Probe Underway.

The Yatra, continuing for the fifth day, reached Sheikhpura earlier today. Leaders of the party, along with leaders of alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) participated in the rally.

The Congress leader also said that all issues within the alliance, including seat sharing talks are also on the "right track."

Also Read | Acid Attack in Tripura: Woman Pours Acid on Husband While Riding Pillion With Him, Victim Suffers Burn Injuries on Face and Neck; Accused Flees.

Meanwhile, state AICC in charge Krishna Allavaru alleged that the ongoing SIR is not just limited to Bihar but for the whole country. He called into question the legitimacy of the government, saying that a party which comes to power through theft will not work to solve issues of the people.

"SIR is a big issue not only for Bihar but for the whole of India because the vote theft that is happening is attacking every right of the public. If a government is formed by stealing votes, then why will that government work to increase employment, reduce inflation, and corruption? A government that steals votes will not work for the people," Allavaru said.

He also mentioned that alliance level talks are going well, saying that "every party will get respectable seats."

Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI (ML) leader highlighting that public support will only increase till the culmination of the yatra on September 1.

"The yatra will continue until 1 September. Over the past 3-4 days, we have witnessed tremendous public support, and as the journey progresses, this support will only increase," he said.

On seat sharing, the CPI (ML) leader said that "everyone will take care of everyone," and that the INDIA bloc will have a better electoral performance than last time, and 'defeat' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in northern Bihar too this time.

Notably, Vikassheel Insaan Party founder Mukesh Sahni also reaffirmed the alliance being strong, as he told ANI, "We are all with the Alliance and we will contest the election strongly on 243 seats. We are talking about the rights of the people and fighting for them."

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the "historic" yatra, is getting full support and blessings from the people of the state.

"People of Bihar are aware citizens. They know their rights. How 'Voter Bachao Adhikar Yatra' is going on, we have been getting full support and blessings of the people. This is a historic Yatra. People of the BJP and the Election Commission have been exposed. In the days to come, people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the current government," he said.

The 16-day yatra has been organised to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and alleged 'vote chori'. The yatra will cover more than 1,300 km across over 20 districts and conclude in Patna on September 1. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)