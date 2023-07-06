Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that successful completion of 38th National Games will bring greater recognition to the state at the national level and also boost the tourism industry.

CM also asked officials to study the details of National Games organized in Gujarat last year and this year in Goa so that the organisers can better understand how to make arrangements.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Moves SC for Bail Plea Against Delhi High Court Order.

CM Dhami was holding a high-level meeting at the Secretariat in the state capital on Thursday regarding the organization of the 38th National Games which is scheduled to be held in the state in 2024.

"Like the successful G-20 event, it should be ensured that this event is also completed successfully. This will give better recognition to the state in country and boost the tourism sector as well. Arrangements for organizing the National Games in Gujarat last year and this year in Goa should also be studied. So that the arrangements can be improved and this event can become a medium for promoting the state's culture along with tourism," said Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Murdered Outside His Shop With Sharp Weapons by Assailants in Broad Daylight.

Chief Minister also talked about the inclusion of traditional sports of the state in this event and for the same, he asked to pay attention to creating the environment from now onwards.

CM Dhami agreed to organize the 38th National Games in the state in October-November next year 2024 and at the scheduled venues in Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Haldwani, Nainital, Rudrapur and Gulermoj, giving grandeur and dignity to this event.

In the meeting, a comprehensive discussion was held regarding the dates, venues, sports events as well as infrastructure facilities and arrangements related to the organization of National Games.

"State-level games should also be organized ahead of the national games so that our players can perform better in the national games. Players of the state who are playing on behalf of other states should also be motivated to play on behalf of their own state," said the CM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)