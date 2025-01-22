Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Government's Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) has conducted a mock drill for the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Portal, marking a significant step in the portal's operational readiness ahead of its official rollout.

During the exercise, more than 3,500 citizens (dummy entries) registered on the portal, and action was taken on around 200 dummy applications by sub-registrars and registrars. Additionally, 7,728 officer IDs were successfully created.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide, Jumps From Ninth Floor of Maharaja Agrasen College.

The primary objective of this mock drill was to identify technical bottlenecks and operational challenges associated with the rollout of the UCC Portal, and this goal was successfully achieved during the exercise.

Minor technical issues were identified within the citizen module, particularly in the Aadhaar-enabled registration process.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Additionally, mapping errors between registrar and sub-registrar user accounts were noted in certain areas. ITDA promptly took note of these concerns and has initiated the process of addressing them, while also implementing further measures to ensure a timely resolution.

This mock drill also enabled further streamlining of the portal's workflow, ensuring that all processes--from user registration to final approvals--are optimized for efficiency. By evaluating performance and identifying bottlenecks, ITDA is committed to refining each stage of the process, thereby enhancing both user experience and overall service delivery.

The Uttarakhand UCC Portal is poised to streamline services and improve access for citizens across the state. A mock drill at the level of CSC is also being kept on 24th January.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reiterated that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon in the state hours after the state Cabinet approved the UCC manual.

Dhami told ANI, "Our resolve was to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. We had promised the people of the state that after the BJP government is formed in the state, a committee will be formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The state cabinet has approved the act and soon the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state making Uttarakhand the first state after independence to implement UCC."

A cabinet meeting was held on Monday at the State Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, where the cabinet approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) manual. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)