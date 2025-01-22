New Delhi, January 22: An 18-year-old boy has died by suicide after falling from the ninth floor of the Maharaja Agrasen College in Delhi, police said. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Parth Rawat, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, who was enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) programme, studying in the first year. Rajasthan: MNIT Student Divya Raj Jumps From 6th Floor of Hostel, Suicide Note Found.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident on January 20. "On 20.01.2025, a PCR Call was received at PS Aman Vihar that a boy has been brought dead at Hospital," the statement by the Delhi police said. The cause of the fall was being ascertained, the police said, adding that the proceedings were underway under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

