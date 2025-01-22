Kolkata, January 22: Lottery players taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game can check the Kolkata FF Result of today, January 22 on online portals and here at LatestLY. The Kolkata Fatafat Result will be published on websites including kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. A Satta Matka-style lottery game, the Kolkata FF lottery requires participants to be physically present in the city to take part in the lottery game. Below is the detailed Kolkata FF Result Chart of January 22, 2025.

A total of eight rounds or "bazis" are played everyday from Monday to Sunday. The results of Kolkata FF lottery are announced after each round is completed. The result of the first round is published by at 10 AM, followed by results of 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th round. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 22, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 790 6

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

All About Kolkata FF Lottery

One of the most popular forms of lottery, Kolkata FF lottery is continuing to grow and gain popularity among the residents of Kolkata. Played on similar lines of Satta Matka, the Kolkata Fatafat lotttery is a fast-paced game requiring participants to choose numbers and place bets. Players win big prizes in the speculative lottery game if their predictions match the outcome of the Kolkata FF Result. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat, Nagaland State Lottery, Shillong State Lottery, Kerala State Lottery are few of the popular lotteries that are played in the country today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).