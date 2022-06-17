Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit out at the centre over the CBI raid at his brother's residence, saying this is not going to panic him but will ultimately harm the BJP only.

Gehlot said that the raid was an act of revenge by the centre for his recent activism in Delhi. Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also criticised the CBI action by calling it motivated by political vendetta.

The CBI on Friday raided Agrasen Gehlot's residence in Jodhpur in connection with a corruption case. An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team too had raided his place in 2020.

"If I am active in Delhi or have participated in this movement for Rahul Gandhi, then why revenge is taken from my brother? When there was a political crisis here in our government in 2020, at that time also the ED had raided my brother's place," Gehlot told reporters at the airport here after returning from the national capital.

He said, "It's not fair. We are not going to panic because of this."

No member of my family is involved in politics. It is beyond comprehension that first they conducted an ED raid, and now a raid by the CBI. Even the people of the country have no taste for this. At last, the loss will only be of BJP and of the central government. The more they harass the people of the country, the more adverse impact they will suffer," he said. Gehlot said that he had recently sought an appointment with the Director of CBI and the ED, and the Chairman of the Income Tax Department. He said, "On June 13, time was sought, on 15 the case was registered, and on June 17 there were raids. What is this approach, it is beyond comprehension?" Gehlot was in Delhi for several days to participate in the Congress' protest against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED in a money laundering case. He said that he would once seek an appointment with the heads of these agencies, so that as a citizen he could tell them what opinion people have formed about them in the country.

When asked about the ED summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot said, "You (Centre) are doing injustice to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."

Gehlot said that despite there being no money laundering case, “They are being harassed.” The whole country is watching this, there is resentment among the people and party workers, he said.

The CM also appealed to the youths agitating against the central government's 'Agnipath scheme' to maintain peace.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra described the action against Gehlot as an act of political vendetta.

"Fearful of the Congress' revolution, the central government is intimidating the Congress leaders and their families by CBI and ED raids. Action against CM Gehlot's brother is proof of this. We will neither be afraid, nor bow down," Dotasra tweeted.

Pilot accused the centre of using central agencies such as the CBI, and the ED as its puppets.

"The raids conducted by the CBI at Chief Minister Gehlot's brother is a symbol of the fact that be it Income Tax Department, ED or CBI... all the investigating agencies are working under political pressure. Congress is against the politicising these institutions," he told reporters.

