Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4 (ANI): Former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her shock over the alleged gang rape of a college student in Coimbatore and appealed to the Chief Minister to focus on women's safety in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "It's very shocking, and I am unable to believe that in a city like Coimbatore it has happened. Repeatedly, such incidents are happening. It is high time the CM should focus on women's safety in Tamil Nadu. The victim was with her friend. It is highly condemnable. She should be morally and physically supported. I appeal to the CM to look into this matter."

The Coimbatore Police has arrested three men accused of gang-raping the 20-year-old college student in a suburb of the city, city Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Guna, Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran, were shot in the leg during an encounter while trying to escape. They were subsequently taken to the Coimbatore government hospital for treatment.

According to the police, a head constable was also injured in the encounter.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the victim and her friend were attacked by the three men near the Coimbatore International Airport. The men allegedly kidnapped the student, sexually assaulted her, and later abandoned her. The victim's friend regained consciousness and alerted the authorities, which led to a rescue operation.

According to police, the three arrived in a vehicle and attacked her friend while the couple were in the area on Sunday night. Following the attack, the men allegedly threatened and kidnapped her.

Actor and TVK President Vijay condemned the alleged Coimbatore gang rape and questioned Tamil Nadu's law and order.

Expressing deep anguish over the horrific incident in a post on X on Monday, he questioned the effectiveness of the state's law and order machinery, citing the incident as a grim reminder of the vulnerability of women and citizens.

"My heart trembles with horror upon learning that a private college student in Coimbatore has become a victim of sexual harassment, torment, and brutal violence. The cruelty inflicted upon the Anna University student still hasn't subsided. And now, in Coimbatore, is this an unbearable case of gang sexual assault? Where is law and order in Tamil Nadu? Where is the safety for women and the public? The torment continues unabated."

He demanded that the authorities take swift and severe action against the accused, ensuring justice for the victim and her family.

"When will the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu awaken from slumber? The perpetrators who inflicted cruelty on the Coimbatore student must be immediately identified and punished according to the law," wrote Vijay.

