Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has condemned the clash between supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SCP MLA Jitendra Awhad outside the State Assembly.

Speaking to the media, Narwekar also termed the Thursday incident as "unfortunate" as the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, which commenced on June 30, culminated on Friday.

He marked the impact of Maharashtra brawl-like incidents on the parliamentary democracy and noted that it has been conveyed to the House that "if we have to strengthen people's trust in parliamentary democracy, then such incidents should not be repeated.

"I have made the House and its members aware of the actions that have to be taken and that have been taken. Such incidents taking place on the Assembly premises are highly inappropriate. If we have to strengthen people's trust in parliamentary democracy, such incidents should not occur on Assembly premises. We have conveyed this to the House. I hope that in the time to come, such unfortunate incidents do not occur...Such incidents taking place on the Assembly premises are unfortunate," Narwekar told reporters here.

He further said, "Our next session, the Winter session, will take place in Nagpur. Be it security or the issue of conduct of members and visitors, all of these will be taken care of."

A detailed report of the incident has been submitted to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, on the incident

"I immediately instructed the Maharashtra Assembly security department to submit a detailed report regarding the incident of the scuffle. The department had submitted a report to me, FIR over concerned persons involved and other unidentified persons is registered at Marine Drive Police Station," Narwekar said earlier on Friday.

The case has been registered at the Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai, police said. (ANI)

