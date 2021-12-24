Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, addressing the Bodhisattva-Vichar Series, said that the suggestions received in the series would be helpful in making Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country. He further informed that the roadmap for the development of the state for the next 10 years is also being prepared.

Addressing the Bodhisattva-Vichar Series - E-Samvad program at the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday, Dhami said, "The suggestions and ideas received in this series would be helpful in making Uttarakhand the best and leading state of the country on the occasion of the silver jubilee year in 2025. For this, the road map of all the departments for the next 10 years is also being prepared."

"In the larger interest of the state, a series of views of the state's intellectuals, subject experts and the people of the diaspora have been organized under this self-reliant Bodhisattva program. So far three series have been organized in this regard," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that there is a need to solve the burning problems relating to education, environment and health and other issues.

"The state should have good schools, a better education environment, the development of health facilities, increase the income resources of the state as well as how to spend on the development of basic facilities in a planned manner, stop migration, remove unemployment. We have to solve these burning problems," he said.

Urging people of the state to look towards self-employment, he said, "The government jobs are limited, only this will not remove unemployment. For this, the initiative has been taken in the direction of self-employment."

Uttarakhand is slated to go to the Assembly polls next year. (ANI)

