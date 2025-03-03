New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Space data analytics company Suhora Technologies, working in the area of detecting illegal maritime activities, has been selected for seed funding by the country's space sector promoter IN-SPACe.

Last year, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) announced a seed fund scheme to promote the use of space technologies for the common man in a bid to develop the private space sector in the country.

Suhora was selected for the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Grant-in-Aid under the 'Announcement of Opportunity for the Marine Sector using Space Technology', a company statement said.

Suhora's platform uses earth observation data from satellites for near real-time insights essential for ocean monitoring and mapping, enhancing maritime security, improving situational awareness and supporting disaster response efforts in coastal communities.

The company's automated AI alerting engine detects dark ships, Automatic Identification System (AIS) anomalies, and illegal maritime activities, ensuring near real-time situational awareness.

"Space technology has immense potential to transform maritime operations, and with this funding, we aim to develop solutions that will contribute to a secure, sustainable, and prosperous blue economy," said Amit Kumar, COO and Co-Founder of Suhora Technologies.

He said the seed funding will enable the company to accelerate its R&D capabilities and expand the deployment of maritime intelligence solutions.

According to the ISpA-nasscom-Deloitte report, the market for the downstream spacetech segment is expected to reach USD 610 billion by 2031.

Maritime Domain Awareness is one of the key strategic use cases for the Defence-Space industry under the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) domain.

