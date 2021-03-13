Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress on Saturday claimed the suicide of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) MP Mohan Delkar was due to persecution by officials, which it termed as a "tragedy for democracy".

Addressing a press conference, state Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant alleged that before committing suicide Delkar had knocked doors of all the powerful people who are holdingConstitutional posts and pleaded for help.

Sawant claimedDelkar was persecuted and insulted by administrator of DNH UT Prafull Khoda Patel and several Central administrative officers.

"He had complained that they were trying to implicate him in crimes with which he had no connection," he added.

The body of Delkar (58), independent MP from the Union Territory, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hotel room in south Mumbai last month. A suicide note in Gujarati was also found at the spot, according to police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)