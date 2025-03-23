Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday sparked controversy by accusing three leaders, including Somnath Dey, of being involved in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident.

Majumdar claimed that Dey was rewarded with a prized posting as Chairman of Panihati Municipality by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly destroying evidence by burning the victim's body.

"Three leaders had a role in it (RG Kar Medical College rape and murder). One of these three leaders, Somnath Dey, has been appointed as the Chairman of Panihati Municipality by Mamata Banerjee by giving him a prize posting. This prize posting is because it was on Mamata Banerjee's instructions that they destroyed the evidence by burning the (victim's) body... This is playing with the sentiments of the people of West Bengal," said Majumdar.

Majumdar's allegations have led to a protest in North 24 Parganas, where he was joined by BJP workers. The incident has raised questions about the handling of the case and the involvement of political leaders.

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim.

The investigation into the incident was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals, including the main accused, Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of the crime.

Earlier, the supreme court granted the parents of the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case the liberty to approach the Calcutta High Court, where their plea is already filed.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna allowed the deceased victims' parents to approach the Calcutta High Court, noting that a single judge bench of the High Court is monitoring the case.

The top court was hearing a suo moto case in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, which took place at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy represented the victims' parents.

As per Nundy, the victims' parents today had sought a clarification from the apex court about their case filed before the Calcutta HC, seeking further probe into the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case.

After granting the victims' parents liberty to approach the High Court, the CJI Sanjiv Khanna-led bench disposed of their plea filed before it.

On January 29, this year, the parents of the victim in Kolkata's RG Kar rape and murder case withdrew their plea before the Supreme Court seeking a fresh investigation into the incident.

The victim's parents had filed the (now withdrawn) plea as an Intervention Application (IA) in the suo motu case, which had been registered by the top court in August last year, a few days after the infamous incident took place.

In the January 29 hearing, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna had asked Karuna Nundy whether the top court should proceed with the case, as a plea regarding similar issues had already been filed before the Calcutta High Court.

After considering the submissions made in the affidavit filed before it, the Court had warned the senior counsel to be cautious with her arguments, as there is already a conviction against the sole accused (now convict) Sanjoy Roy in the case.

The Court had suggested that Nundy withdraw the plea and file a fresh one, noting that the original plea had been filed by the victim's parents before the trial and the conviction in the cases. Following a brief exchange, the parents withdrew the plea, with the liberty to file a fresh one, as per the top court's order.

The top court noted that the Calcutta High Court is monitoring the case. Thus, the Court disposed of the case filed before it.

On January 20, this year, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court convicted and sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case. (ANI)

