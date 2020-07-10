New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Incessant rainfall caused landslides that killed seven people in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, while it was sultry across most of northern India and the mercury rose a few notches in the region.

Five people were injured in Himachal Pradesh when a eucalyptus tree uprooted by a thunderstorm fell on them. The condition of one of them is stated to be serious.

Heavy rainfall was observed in Assam and Meghalaya. The flood situation in Assam deteriorated as vast areas of two more districts were inundated, affecting 1.70 lakh more people.

An India Meteorological Department bulletin ruled out any significant change in maximum temperatures in most parts of the country during the next three-four days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh during the next three days, it added.

It was a hot and humid Friday in Delhi as rains gave the city a miss and the maximum temperature settled at 38.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

The humidity level oscillated between 51 per cent and 81 per cent.

The weather office in the national capital forecast a partly cloudy sky on Saturday. It said very light rains or thundershowers were likely towards the night.

There was light to moderate rains in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The tree uprooting incident took place near Dadh Chowk in Kangra district during a thunderstorm around 4 pm.

Kangra received 30 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Friday, followed by 17 mm in Dharamshala, 10 mm in Sundernagar, 9 mm in Swarghat, 4 mm in Jhungi, 3 mm in Sangla, 2 mm each in Shimla and Mandi, the weather office in Shimla said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 37.7 degrees Celsius while Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong registered the lowest temperature at 9.9 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast rain in the state till July 16. It issued a yellow warning till July 12 for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning in middle hills of the state.

The maximum temperatures rose by a few notches to hover above the normal limits in Haryana and Punjab. Chandigarh received light rains in the evening and recorded a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal.

Hisar and Karnal in Haryana recorded a high of 39 and 36 degrees Celsius respectively, both two notches above the normal. The respective maximum temperatures of 36.7 and 36.8 degrees Celsius in Ambala and Narnaul were two degrees above the normal.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded above-normal maximum temperatures at 39, 36.2 and 37.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Chandigarh weather office has forecast rain or thundershowers at a few places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in many areas in eastern Rajasthan, whereas places in the western part of the state Rajasthan remained dry.

According to the Jaipur weather office, the maximum rainfall till Friday morning was recorded in Shahpura of Bhilwara at 55 mm. In Dausa, 40 mm rain was recorded, 39 mm in Hindaun in Karauli and 25 mm in Sikrai in Dausa.

Light to moderate rainfall was also recorded in many other places in Alwar, Kota, Bharatpur, Baran and Tonk districts.

In Arunachal Pradesh, seven people were killed while one went missing in incidents of landslides, even as the landlocked state grappled with a series of earthfalls due to incessant rains for the last five days.

Four members of a family, including an eight-month-old baby, were buried alive as a massive landslide hit their house at Tigdo village in Papum Pare district.

In another incident, three members of a family were killed while one went missing as their house in Modirijo, near the Lingalaya temple, was swept away in a major landslide.

With this, the death toll due to monsoon-related incidents in the state has climbed to 14.

Incessant rains for the last five days have triggered landslides and floods that have left a trail of devastation in the state, damaging roads, houses and inundating low-lying areas.

Landslides have been reported from various locations in and around Itanagar. Besides, road communication has been badly affected and the water level in the streams and rivers in the state capital has risen.

All the major rivers and their tributaries are in spate in Lohit, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng and Namsai districts.

The two new districts in Assam where floodwaters entered since Thursday are Udalgiri and Dibrugarh. Dhemaji continued to be the worst-hit district with around 1.3 lakh affected people, followed by Lakhimpur with 75,000 people and Barpeta with 63,000 people.

At present, 724 villages in the affected 14 districts are under water and 46,797.09 hectares of crop area have been damaged, it said.

Official reports said 3,41,837 people of 32 revenue circles of 14 districts have been affected by the deluge till date. Sixty-four people have died so far, with 40 having been killed in incidents related to the deluge and 24 dying in landslides.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur and Dhubri town in Dhubri districts.

Its tributaries Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta are flowing above the danger mark.

The deluge has so far claimed the lives of 48 animals of different species at the Kaziranga National Park.

