Cuttack (Odisha), Apr 30 (PTI) In view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the summer vacation in the courts of the state was advanced by three weeks.

"The summer vacation of the High Court commencing from May 24 is advanced to May 3 and the vacation shall continue up to June 5," said a notification issued by the Orissa High Court Registry here on Friday.

"The High Court shall reopen on June 7 but shall, however, remain closed from June 14 to June 16 on account of Raja festival," the notification said.

The Registry also said that the vacation for subordinate courts in the state was also advanced to May 3.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 4,44,194 on Friday as the state reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 8,681 new cases, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,043.

