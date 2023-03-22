Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 22 (ANI): Sunil Kumar Jha, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers from UPSC's 1986 batch, has taken over as the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction), an official statement from the railways said on Wednesday.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said that as General Manager/Construction he will be the overall incharge of all railway construction activities within the jurisdiction of NF Railway that is all north-eastern states including Sikkim and parts of West Bengal and Bihar.

Sunil Kumar Jha joined Indian Railways in the year 1988 as Probationary Officer. At the early stage of his career, he worked as an Assistant Engineer at Kalyan in Central Railway.

He had also worked as the Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) of the Howrah Division and as Chief Planning and Design Engineer of Eastern Railway.

He was also in the charge of Divisional Railway Manager of Varanasi in North Eastern Railway.

During his tenure at New Delhi in Northern Railway he served as Chief Project Director, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) and Senior Deputy General Manager.

During his first year as Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) of Howrah Division, the engineering department won the Overall Engineering Shield after more than a decade.

Moreover, four out of six Engineering Efficiency Shields were won during the second year of his tenure.

Further, under his supervision and guidance, the work of the Howrah Rail Museum was initiated and completed in a record period of eight months.

As Chief Engineer/Construction of Kolkata in Eastern Railway, new line work of Mandarhill - Dumka - Rampurhat was commissioned successfully under him. This crucial new line passed through the Naxalite area having high banks and deep cuttings.

He also worked as Divisional Railway Manager of Varanasi in North Eastern Railway from April 2017 to April 2019. His works during Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj which was successfully accomplished were also appreciated by all levels.

A large number of infrastructural works were accomplished during his tenure as Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of New Delhi in Northern Railway.

He worked on Critical Projects and High-Density Network Projects and commissioned them successfully. Also a very important and difficult survey of Bilaspur - Manali - Leh was successfully completed using modern technology.

Before joining as the General Manager of NF Railway (Construction), he worked as the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of South East Central Railway based at Bilaspur, the statement said. (ANI)

