New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 27 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notch below the seasonal average, the Met office said.

The weather department has forecast mist on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at around 29 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today With Meaning: Best Quote and Saying in English for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on March 3, 2025.

Sunday's minimum temperature settled at 14.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 81 per cent and 33 per cent.

Also Read | Himani Narwal Murder Case: Haryana Sets Up SIT To Probe After Congress Worker Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase in Rohtak District.

The air quality at 6 pm was in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 122, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

A reading between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)