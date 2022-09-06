New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Tuesday and the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the Met office said.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 72 per cent per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Monday's maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 37.1 and 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" (111) category at 9 am on Tuesday, data from the CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

