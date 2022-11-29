Dehradun, Nov 29 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government tabled its first supplementary budget of Rs 5,440.43 crore for the ongoing fiscal on the opening day of the winter session of the Assembly on Tuesday.

Presenting it on the floor of the House, Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal said the supplementary budget was needed to compensate for expenses met out of the state's contingency fund for the implementation of the centrally-sponsored schemes and the new ones.

Also Read | An Earthquake of Magnitude 2.5 Occurred 8 Km West of New Delhi at Around 9.30pm Today. The … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The total supplementary budget of Rs 5,440.43 crore includes revenue expenditure of Rs 2,276.43 crore and capital account of Rs 3,164.00 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)