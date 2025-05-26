New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on Monday, has recommended to the Centre the elevation of three High Court judges to the apex court.

Justice NV Anjaria, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court; Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court; and Justice AS Chandurkar of Bombay High Court have been recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, decided to elevate three judges for the apex court.

Justice Anjaria began practicing at the Gujarat High Court in August 1988 and was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court on November 21, 2011 and became a permanent judge on September 6, 2013.

He took oath as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on February 25, 2024.

Justice Bishnoi was enrolled as an advocate on July 8, 1989 and practiced at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal in Jodhpur. He was appointed as an Additional judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013 and became a permanent judge on January 7, 2015.

Justice Bishnoi took oath as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on February 5, 2024.

In July 1988, Justice Chandurkar was enrolled as a lawyer and began his legal practice in Mumbai. In 1992, Justice Chandurkar shifted his practice to Nagpur. He was appointed an Additional judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013.

Out of 34 judges, the Supreme Court is presently working with 31 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, of whom Justice Bela Trivedi will officially retire on June 9. (ANI)

