New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to former Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's wife, Preeti Chandra, on Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea challenging the Delhi HC order granting bail to Preeti Chandra.

A vacation bench of justices including Hima Kohli and Rajesh Bindal put an interim stay on the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Preeti Chandra. The court asked Preeti Chandra to file reply on the ED plea challenging the Delhi High Court order.

Also Read | Noida Horror: Child Wakes Up Earlier Than Parents, Dies After Falling off Balcony of Eighth-Floor Apartment.

Enforcement Directorate has moved apex court challenging Delhi High Court order granting bail to Preeti Chandra in the money laundering case.

Delhi High Court on Wednesday, granted bail to former Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's wife Preeti Chandra in a money laundering case. However, at the request of the ED's counsel, the Delhi High Court said that the order may not be given effect until Friday as the ED has to challenge the same.

Also Read | Student Set on Fire in Andhra Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Burnt Alive Reportedly for Pulling Up Sister’s Harasser in Bapatla.

The ED arrested the founder of Unitech Group Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra (Sanjay Chandra's wife), and Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Group last year as they collected funds from home buyers, for housing projects. However, according to the ED, the fund was not used for the purpose for which it was collected. Preeti Chandra was denied bail by the trial court in November 2022.

According to the ED, Unitech Ltd., where the accused Ramesh Chandra is the Chairman, and the co-accused Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra are the Directors, collected funds from home buyers for housing projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)