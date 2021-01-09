Surat, Jan 9 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat rose to 50,375 after 123 people were detected with the virus on Saturday, while one death and 159 recoveries were also reported during the day, an official said.

The toll in the district is now 1,143, he added.

"Surat city accounted for 101 of the new cases and 134 of the people discharged. The rest came from rural areas. So far, 36,394 people have been discharged in Surat city, giving it a recovery rate of 96.13 per cent," he said.

"The number of people hospitalised in civic limits is 194, including 61 in government-run civil and SMIMER hospitals, which have bed occupancy rates of 1.7 and 2.9 per cent respectively," he added.

The number of people quarantined in the city is 7,575.

The city's Athwa locality leads with 7,311 cases, followed by Katargam with 6,104 cases, while Kamrej has the highest infection count in rural areas with 2,594 cases. PTI

