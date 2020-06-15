India News | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Irreparable Loss to Not Only Film Industry but Also for Society:Khattar

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is an "irreparable loss" to not only the film industry but also for the entire society.

He expressed deep condolences on Rajput's sudden demise.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets).

"The sudden death of the actor has caused irreparable loss to not only the film industry but also for the entire society as well," Khattar said here. Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. He was 34.

The actor's sister lives in Chandigarh and is married to a senior IPS officer.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities.

Rajput's brother-in-law O P Singh, Additional Director General of Police, is currently posted as Special Officer (Community Policing and Outreach) in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

'Kai Po Che' actor Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves rippling through the Hindi film industry and elsewhere.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)