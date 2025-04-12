New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday in the national capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was seen chanting "Jai Shree Ram (Hail Lord Ram)" while holding Nupur Sharma.

Sharma was suspended in June 2022 as the spokesperson for BJP after her remarks on a television show led to widespread uproar followed by violent protests in several parts of India demanding action against her.

Protestors said that the BJP leader's remarks about Prophet Mohammed, the founder of Islam, were in bad taste. There was also a diplomatic row with several Islamic countries like Iran and Qatar condemning her remarks.

The Supreme Court had granted protection to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma from arrest in multiple FIRs.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Gupta on Saturday urged citizens to stop throwing food, especially roti, on the roads.

She recently witnessed a man tossing bread from his car, presumably to feed a cow, and intervened, explaining that this act not only endangers animal lives but also compromises road safety.

In a post on X, she emphasized that roti holds cultural and spiritual significance, and disrespecting it by throwing it on roads is unacceptable.

Chief Minister Gupta suggested feeding animals at designated places like gaushalas, promoting responsible behavior. She appealed to Delhi residents to refrain from throwing food on roads and instead feed animals lovingly but responsibly.

"While traveling in the capital today, I saw a man throw bread from his car onto the road - presumably to feed a cow. I stopped the car and requested the man to please not do it again. Roti is not just food for us, it is a symbol of our culture, faith and respect. Throwing roti on the road forces cows and other animals to come there to eat, which not only endangers their lives but also endangers the safety of people and vehicles walking on the road. Food should not be disrespected. If you want to feed animals, please do so at a Gaushala or a designated place. This is a sign of our sensitivity, responsibility and values," CM Gupta wrote on X.

Chief Minister also asked all Delhiites to avoid throwing roti or any food on the roads, encouraging them to feed animals with care while maintaining road safety.

"I appeal to all Delhiites, do not throw roti or any food on the road. Feed animals lovingly but responsibly. Respect your culture and keep your roads safe. #RoadSafety," she added in the post.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and offered prayers at Sankat Mochan Dham, Siddh Hanuman Mandir in Karol Bagh on Saturday. (ANI)

