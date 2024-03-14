New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Suspended Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Thursday, sources said.

Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who also left Congress in 2022 and joined the BJP. Notably, Preneet Kaur was suspended for indulging in anti-party activities and helping the BJP.

In her letter addressed to Congress Disciplinary Action Committee Member Secretary Tariq Anwar, the Patiala MP said, "At the onset, I am surprised to see that a person who left the Congress party in 1999 on the issue of Mrs Gandhi being a foreign national, and stayed out for 20 years till 2019, and had to face disciplinary action himself, is now questioning me on a so-called disciplinary matter."

Preneet Kaur ended the letter by saying, "As to action against me you are free to take whatever action you wish."

The MP took to her social media and wrote, "Congress is welcome to take whatever decision it wants. I have always given my best to the party and to the people who have repeatedly elected me. I owe it to them and will continue to serve them, as always. I derive my strength from my people. Everything else is secondary."

She was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999 and was re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004.

Kaur won the elections in 2009 and 2019.

Former Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh joined the BJP in September 2022.

Amarinder Singh also merged his party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with BJP. (ANI)

