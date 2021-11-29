New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday termed the suspension of 12 MPs for the remaining part of the winter session as an "anti-democratic" step.

He said the motion for action against the 12 MPs was "against rules".

"This is an anti-democratic step. This autocratic government has done this to create fear among MPs. Moving of resolution for action against 12 MPs is illegal, wrong and against rules. Incident had occurred in the last session, action should have been taken in the last session," Kharge said.

"We (Leaders of Opposition parties) are meeting tomorrow to discuss the future course of action. If the voices of those who raise voices for others are suppressed, it is like strangulating the democracy. We condemn it, all parties condemn it," he added.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal alleged the Centre for conspiring not to let the Parliament work.

"They knew that the suspension will result in the protest by the opposition and, therefore, the Parliament will not run which is what they want. The government does not want to discuss laws," Sibal said.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the house.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

