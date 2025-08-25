East Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], August 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, supported the bill to remove Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges.

He said the public wants such a law and that the Constitution is "for the people, of the people, and by the people," not for any political party.

Also Read | Editors Guild Slams Congress Over Threat of Criminal Complaint Against NDTV Journalist Shiv Aroor.

Adhikari added that corrupt leaders are going to jail and those trying to stop the bill are all united for their own protection.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Suvendu Adhikari said, "This bill should be implemented. The general public also wants the same. Whatever the public wants will happen. The Constitution is not 'For the party, by the party, of the party'; it is 'For the people, of the people, by the people'. The ministers of the corrupt parties are jailed, and the same will be in the future... All the corrupt have united and are trying to stop it...

Also Read | Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel, Amit Shah, Inaugurate Sardardham Phase-2 in Ahmedabad, PM Narendra Modi Highlights Girls' Education Progress.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lashed out at the Modi government's proposed the Constitution amendment bill that seeks the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges, with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh charging that it is designed to jail opposition leaders in false cases and topple elected governments, a release said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday lashed out at the Modi government's proposed the Constitution amendment bill that seeks the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges, with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh charging that it is designed to jail opposition leaders in false cases and topple elected governments, a release said.

The AAP MP asserted the law has nothing to do with fighting corruption, but everything to do with horse-trading and crushing opposition parties.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment.

If the arrested leader doesn't resign, the office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. Interestingly, the bill allows for re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)