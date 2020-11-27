Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): Following Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet in West Bengal on Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said that Adhikari did not resign from the party yet and he is not flying to Delhi either.

"He (Suvendu) hasn't resigned from the Party or from the MLA post. I am sure that he is not going to Delhi. It is a lie that he will be meeting Mohan Bhagwat," Roy told ANI.

"If someone is upset with the party or has any grievances, we will definitely solve it. I will talk to Suvendu Ji, but he is certainly not going anywhere else and I can assure you this," he added.

Adhikari resigned from the ministerial post in Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet earlier today. Tweeting his resignation letter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the issue will be addressed from a "constitutional" perspective.

"Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon'ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from a constitutional perspective," the Governor tweeted.

Earlier on various occasions like in Nandigram and Midnapore, Adhikari was seen holding public meetings without the party's symbol, flag, or banner. Even Adhikari's posters had also surfaced in some districts of the state. (ANI)

