By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 10 (ANI): TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said on Thursday that Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari is feeling suffocated in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and wants to rejoin the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address High-Level Segment of One Ocean Summit Tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "We heard that LOP Suvendu Adhikari is not happy after Contai Municipality list. Suvendu Adhikari wanted his brother Soumendu Adhikari's name on the list. Soumendu Adhikari was earlier the chairman of Contai Municipality. However, the BJP did not pay heed to Suvendu Adhikari's demand."

The TMC spokesperson said the political dynamics of Purba Medinipur have changed and the Adhikaris no longer enjoy the mileage that once they used to have.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Woman Murdered on Suspicion of Performing Black Magic in Bheem Asifabad.

"Earlier Adhikari family use to rule Contai and Kanthi but now the situation has changed as they have lost all the powers. We got information that he is trying to come back to TMC through some fillers," said Ghosh.

Asked if Adhikari is in contact with TMC top brass, Ghosh said, "I do not want to go into details. We have specific information but it is up to the Party leaders to decide. The follow-up is in progress."

Adhikari, who was a minister in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's previous government, joined BJP in December 2020 ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)