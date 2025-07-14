Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday informed that Lucknow has become the third cleanest city across the nation, according to recently released Swachh Survekshan 2024 rankings.

The UP minister said that the capital city improved its position by 41 points from its previous rank.

Also Read | Kerala: Policeman's Pistol Accidentally Goes Off While Cleaning at Sree Padmanabha Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

"In the central government's 'Swachhata Survekshan-2024', the state capital Lucknow has set a record. In the released list, Lucknow district has jumped 41 points from the previous rank, securing the third position nationwide," Khanna posed on X.

The Swachh Survekshan, an initiative by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is a comprehensive assessment of the urban cleanliness and waste management practices in India.

Also Read | Martyrs Day Row: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Climbs Graveyard Gate, Grapples With Security Men To Offer 'Fateha' Prayers Amid House Arrest Claims (Watch Video).

The program includes new indicators, including assessing cleanliness in schools, such as the availability of separate toilets for boys and girls and safe disposal of wet and dry waste.

On October 2, 2014, the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched throughout the length and breadth of the country as a national movement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)