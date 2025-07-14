Thiruvananthapuram, July 14: A policeman's pistol accidentally went off while being cleaned at the famous Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple here on Monday, police said. No one was injured.

According to sources, the incident happened in a room where the armaments of police personnel who are on duty at the shrine are being kept. Kerala: Bullets Burnt in Pan in Police Station Kitchen in Kochi, Probe Begins.

The firing is suspected to have happened when the policeman cleaned his pistol to hand it over to the next person on duty after completing his schedule. A probe would be carried out into the accidental firing, police sources added.