New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A day after the BJP revamped its parliamentary board, its former MP Subramanian Swamy took a dig at its leadership for "lack" of organisational elections to fill office-bearer posts and alleged leaders are nominated to every post with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval.

"In early days of Janata Party and then BJP, we had party and parliamentary party elections to fill office bearers posts. Party Constitution requires it. Today in BJP there are no elections whatsoever ever. To every post is nominated a member with the approval of Modi," he claimed in a tweet.

BJP sources, though, said it has always been the convention within the party that its president nominates party members to different positions. The party national executive or other appropriate bodies then ratify the appointments, they added.

The maverick politician, who has long been critical of the Modi government over a number of issues, also met Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Thursday.

