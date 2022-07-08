Kochi, Jul 8 (PTI) Key accused in the gold-smuggling through diplomatic channel case - Swapna Suresh - on Friday approached the Kerala High Court, saying the Kerala police was allegedly harassing her during interrogation forcing her to disclose the details of her section 164 statement.

Also Read | Consensual Sex Between Two Adults Under Pretext of Marriage is Not Rape, Says Kerala HC; Grants Bail to Accused Lawyer.

Suresh had earlier approached the court seeking to quash an FIR registered against her for allegedly conspiring to cause a riot in the State through her recent revelations.

Also Read | Haryana Man Arrested for Allegedly Offering Rs 2 Crore Reward for Nupur Sharma’s Tongue.

In her plea before the High Court, Suresh alleged that the police had threatened her that if she did not leave her job at HRDS and get rid of her advocate, they would arraign her as an accused in all the 770 cases registered all over Kerala in the wake of the agitation conducted by the Opposition political parties against the Chief Minister.

"This is nothing but illegal and unjustifiable. Because of the harassment by the police in the name of investigation meted out to the staff of HRDS, the NGO in which the petitioner was working has terminated her service," said the plea filed through her lawyer.

She sought the court direction to the police from harassing her in the name of investigation "so as to coerce the petitioner from disclosing the details of the 164 statement and removing the counsel."

Suresh had earlier claimed that she had given a statement under section 164 of the CrPC alleging involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family members, former Minister K T Jaleel, former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, former principal secretary to CM, M Sivasankar and some top bureaucrats "in anti-national activities" in the UAE Consulate, including gold-smuggling."

Jaleel had lodged a complaint with the police following which a case was registered under sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against Suresh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)